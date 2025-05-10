Mystery Debris in Punjab Sparks Security Alerts

Left Menu

Unidentified projectiles were discovered in two villages in Punjab, sparking security alerts. Authorities confirmed no casualties or property damage. The Indian Air Force is investigating the debris. This incident follows India's precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for recent cross-border militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The discovery of unidentified projectile debris in two villages within Punjab has sparked concern among local authorities and citizens, officials revealed on Saturday.

The remnants were located in the villages of Sikri and Sandhra, with Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar confirming no casualties or property damage were incurred. In an immediate response, local police consulted with the Indian Air Force for further investigative procedures.

Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh of Tanda reported that the armed forces are now handling the objects for detailed examination and safe disposal. Meanwhile, India accused Pakistan of maintaining hostile actions targeting civilians, specifically in contested areas like Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. These accusations come on the heels of retaliatory precision strikes by India targeting militant bases in Pakistan and PoK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

