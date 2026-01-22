Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Cross-Border Balloon Smuggling

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires over unauthorized airspace breaches by suspected smuggling balloons. These incursions, originating from Belarus, have led to the discovery of illegal goods. Lithuania has also faced similar threats, leading to airport disruptions and a state of emergency declaration.

Warsaw | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:30 IST
  • Poland

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Belarusian charge d'affaires. This measure comes in response to unauthorized airspace breaches reportedly involving smuggling balloons. These balloons, allegedly carrying illegal goods, have sparked tensions between Poland and Belarus, as they continue to cross into Polish territory.

The Polish police revealed that the army detected objects, believed to be smuggling balloons, entering Polish airspace from Belarus overnight. The remnants of these balloons, along with illegal cigarettes, were found in northeastern Poland. The ministry has conveyed its concerns about Belarus's potential involvement and reminded the Belarusian official that such actions will have consequences.

Meanwhile, Lithuania is experiencing similar incursions, prompting authorities to label it a 'hybrid attack' orchestrated by Belarus, a Kremlin ally. Repeated shutdowns at the Vilnius airport have occurred due to these balloon incursions, leading Lithuania to declare a state of emergency in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

