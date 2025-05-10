Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Peace

In a significant development on the international diplomacy front, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the successful mediation of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The announcement came after both countries agreed to halt military operations against each other.

Amid escalating tensions marked by strikes and counter-strikes on military facilities, the United States intervened diplomatically, culminating in what President Trump described as a breakthrough achieved after a 'long night of talks.'

Via a post on Truth Social, President Trump offered congratulations to the leadership of both nations, commending their commitment to common sense and strategic thinking in resolving their differences peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)