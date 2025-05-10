Left Menu

Sudan's Dire Reality: Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

A drone strike by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces hit a prison in North Kordofan, killing 20 inmates. Sudan's civil war, marked by ethnic violence and war crimes, has killed over 24,000. Millions are displaced, with famine threatening parts of the country. The RSF's attacks escalate nationwide, deepening the crisis.

A suspected drone strike orchestrated by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a prison in North Kordofan, causing the death of at least 20 inmates, according to the Sudanese authorities. The attack also left 50 detainees injured, as confirmed by Information Minister Khalid Aleiser in a statement.

Aleiser, also acting as the government's spokesman, attributed the assault to the RSF, who have escalated drone operations against military strongholds across Sudan. The nation plunged into civil war on April 15, 2023, following mounting tensions between the military and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and beyond.

The RSF's aggression has expanded to other areas, including a recent multi-day drone siege on Port Sudan, impacting key infrastructures. As the violence continues, the RSF's reported atrocities, including mass rape and ethnically motivated killings, have spotlighted the severe humanitarian crisis gripping the nation, with millions displaced and looming famine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

