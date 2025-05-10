Turkey Ready to Observe Ukraine Ceasefire Amid International Pressure

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey has announced its willingness to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. The announcement came during a coalition call with key international partners, including Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

Led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed its preparedness to step up as an observer if a ceasefire is established. This move aligns with Turkey's balanced foreign policy between Kyiv and Moscow, given its history of supporting Ukraine militarily but opposing sanctions on Russia.

The coalition has endorsed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire plan, which has also received endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump. This agreement threatens Russia with extensive sanctions should President Vladimir Putin refuse to comply. All parties involved are keen on a resolution that could potentially lead to Turkey's involvement in a peacekeeping mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)