Turkey Ready to Observe Ukraine Ceasefire Amid International Pressure

Turkey has expressed its readiness to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Turkish foreign ministry sources. Joining a call with Ukraine's partners, Turkey emphasized its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The international coalition seeks a 30-day ceasefire backed by the U.S., with potential sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey has announced its willingness to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. The announcement came during a coalition call with key international partners, including Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

Led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed its preparedness to step up as an observer if a ceasefire is established. This move aligns with Turkey's balanced foreign policy between Kyiv and Moscow, given its history of supporting Ukraine militarily but opposing sanctions on Russia.

The coalition has endorsed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire plan, which has also received endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump. This agreement threatens Russia with extensive sanctions should President Vladimir Putin refuse to comply. All parties involved are keen on a resolution that could potentially lead to Turkey's involvement in a peacekeeping mission.

