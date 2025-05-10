Ceasefire Restores Calm: Punjab Authorities Lift Blackout Orders

Calm returned to several districts in Punjab as authorities withdrew blackout orders after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire. This development comes following a notably tense period marked by military exchanges between the two countries.

In response, district administrations in Sangrur, Rupnagar, and Fazilka revoked blackout mandates, allowing normal activities to resume. Similar actions were seen in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Patiala, where previously imposed restrictions were cancelled.

The ceasefire agreement was brokered with the help of US mediation, as confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The move comes after military tensions reached a peak, with both nations engaging in aggressive exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)