Arms Cache Uncovered in Amritsar: BSF's Major Haul

In a significant discovery, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with the Punjab Police, unearthed a cache of arms and explosives in Amritsar. The haul included two hand-grenades, 2.70 kg of explosive material, pistols, and an improvised explosive device, raising security concerns in the region.

The operation followed a tip-off received by the authorities, which led to an extensive search in the border area of Amritsar on Saturday. The recovered materials were found to have been dropped via drone, indicated by the packaging and attached improvised wire loop.

This cache, discovered in a field near Sheikh Bhatti village, poses significant implications for security in the border areas and highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in curbing illegal cross-border activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)