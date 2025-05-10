Arms Cache Uncovered in Amritsar: BSF's Major Haul
A significant cache of arms and explosives, including hand-grenades and pistols, was found in Amritsar by the BSF and Punjab Police. This discovery, believed to be a drone drop, included 2.70 kg of explosives, pistols, and other materials, located in a field adjacent to Sheikh Bhatti village.
- Country:
- India
In a significant discovery, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with the Punjab Police, unearthed a cache of arms and explosives in Amritsar. The haul included two hand-grenades, 2.70 kg of explosive material, pistols, and an improvised explosive device, raising security concerns in the region.
The operation followed a tip-off received by the authorities, which led to an extensive search in the border area of Amritsar on Saturday. The recovered materials were found to have been dropped via drone, indicated by the packaging and attached improvised wire loop.
This cache, discovered in a field near Sheikh Bhatti village, poses significant implications for security in the border areas and highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in curbing illegal cross-border activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
