Ceasefire Amid Forest Explosions: Tensions Flare Between India and Pakistan

In two Himachal Pradesh districts, missile remains and shell fragments were found, leading to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. An agreed ceasefire followed explosive sounds in forest areas and investigative findings of missile components. No human casualties occurred, but property and cattle were affected.

Updated: 10-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:45 IST
Ceasefire Amid Forest Explosions: Tensions Flare Between India and Pakistan
  Country:
  • India

Officials reported finding missile remains and shell fragments in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Una districts on Saturday. This discovery followed a tense military standoff between India and Pakistan linked to Operation Sindoor, and three explosions were heard in Kangra's forest areas.

The ceasefire between the neighboring nations was confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, announcing an agreement by the directors general of military operations to halt all military actions by 5 pm Saturday. Defence personnel confirmed early investigations revealed missile components at blast sites in Kangra's Damtal area.

Though there were no human casualties, damages included two cattle deaths, burned bushes, and harmed electrical wiring. Suspected shell fragments and drone parts surfaced in Uno's Behad village, near the 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. The region experienced explosive disruptions during a blackout, with local authorities cordoning off areas and urging caution among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

