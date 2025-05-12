Left Menu

Kerala Students Rescued: IYC's Swift Response in Crisis

The Indian Youth Congress facilitated the safe return of Kerala students stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. They organized transportation through the #SOSIYC initiative due to public transport unavailability, aiding students' journey home. The IYC demonstrates resolve to assist during crises, prioritizing humanitarian support over political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:13 IST
Kerala Students Rescued: IYC's Swift Response in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took swift action on Monday to bring back students from Kerala who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. The students, from Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University, reached out via the #SOSIYC initiative due to lack of public transport.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib announced that a bus was arranged to transport them to Delhi. From there, the students continued their journey to Kerala, equipped with necessary travel items. Chib emphasized the organization's dedication to assisting citizens in distress, setting aside political differences.

The IYC's commitment extends to providing relief and support in conflict-hit areas, with top Congress leaders directing efforts to aid those impacted. The initiative shows IYC's focus on compassion, dedication, and ground-level action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025