Kerala Students Rescued: IYC's Swift Response in Crisis

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took swift action on Monday to bring back students from Kerala who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. The students, from Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University, reached out via the #SOSIYC initiative due to lack of public transport.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib announced that a bus was arranged to transport them to Delhi. From there, the students continued their journey to Kerala, equipped with necessary travel items. Chib emphasized the organization's dedication to assisting citizens in distress, setting aside political differences.

The IYC's commitment extends to providing relief and support in conflict-hit areas, with top Congress leaders directing efforts to aid those impacted. The initiative shows IYC's focus on compassion, dedication, and ground-level action.

(With inputs from agencies.)