Gujarat Crackdown: 14 Booked for Anti-National Social Media Posts
Gujarat Police charged 14 individuals for sharing 'anti-national' content online amid Operation Sindoor against terrorist hubs in Pakistan. The accused, including a businessman and activist, were registered across multiple districts. Authorities are actively monitoring to curb morale-breaking propaganda following directives from the state Director General of Police.
In a robust crackdown, Gujarat Police have apprehended 14 individuals accused of posting 'anti-national' content on social media in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, an initiative by the Indian armed forces targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The individuals charged include a businessman and a local activist, who allegedly disseminated material deemed demoralizing to the armed forces and inciting hostility among the populace. With FIRs registered across several districts, including Kheda and Kutch, the police have underscored the gravity of such offenses.
Directed by state Director General of Police Vikas Sahai, authorities have heightened their surveillance of digital platforms to root out incendiary propaganda and safeguard national unity. In the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, the operation underscores India's commitment to maintaining internal stability.
