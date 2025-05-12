First Steps Toward Peace: India and Pakistan's DGMOs Open Dialogue
The Director Generals of Military Operations of Pakistan and India initiated their first round of dialogue since agreeing to halt military actions. Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah from Pakistan and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai from India communicated via hotline. Details of the talks remain unspecified, but they aimed to address mutual concerns about ceasefire violations.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India engaged in a significant round of talks, signaling a potential thaw in strained relations.
Defence insiders revealed that Pakistan's DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and India's Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai discussed via hotline, though specifics remain undisclosed. This dialogue followed an agreement to immediately cease all military actions across land, air, and sea.
This unprecedented conversation comes in the wake of heightened tensions, provoked by recent Indian military responses to terror activities originating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
