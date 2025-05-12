Trump Predicts Long-term U.S.-China Trade Deal

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday about the future of U.S.-China trade relations, stating that he does not foresee U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports returning to 145% once a 90-day pause concludes. He is hopeful that a deal will be struck between Washington and Beijing.

Despite his optimism, Trump did not dismiss the possibility of reinstating higher tariffs if necessary. The President indicated that the tariffs on goods imported from China could return to significantly higher levels if the two nations fail to reach a satisfactory agreement.

Currently, the global business community is keenly watching the developments between the U.S. and China, as prolonged trade tensions have significant implications for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)