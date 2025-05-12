Left Menu

Trump Predicts Long-term U.S.-China Trade Deal

President Donald Trump anticipates that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will not revert to 145% after a 90-day pause. He believes both nations will reach a trade agreement. However, Trump also noted that tariffs could eventually be increased to significantly higher levels once more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:16 IST
Tariffs
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday about the future of U.S.-China trade relations, stating that he does not foresee U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports returning to 145% once a 90-day pause concludes. He is hopeful that a deal will be struck between Washington and Beijing.

Despite his optimism, Trump did not dismiss the possibility of reinstating higher tariffs if necessary. The President indicated that the tariffs on goods imported from China could return to significantly higher levels if the two nations fail to reach a satisfactory agreement.

Currently, the global business community is keenly watching the developments between the U.S. and China, as prolonged trade tensions have significant implications for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

