Fire Incident at Prime Minister's Residence Sparks Investigation

British authorities are probing a recent fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's residence in north London, as reported by the Times newspaper on Monday. The midnight blaze, which damaged a door, resulted in no injuries and has since been addressed by local services.

Police and fire departments in London have yet to provide a statement regarding the incident. The Times disclosed that the event occurred in the early hours at 0030 GMT.

This development comes amid rising public interest, as officials work to determine the cause of the fire at the residence of a significant public figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)