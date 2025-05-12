Left Menu

Fire Incident at Prime Minister's Residence Sparks Investigation

A fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's north London home is under investigation by British police. The incident, which occurred at 0030 GMT, caused damage to a door but left no injuries. Emergency services have not commented on the event as of yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:41 IST
British authorities are probing a recent fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's residence in north London, as reported by the Times newspaper on Monday. The midnight blaze, which damaged a door, resulted in no injuries and has since been addressed by local services.

Police and fire departments in London have yet to provide a statement regarding the incident. The Times disclosed that the event occurred in the early hours at 0030 GMT.

This development comes amid rising public interest, as officials work to determine the cause of the fire at the residence of a significant public figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

