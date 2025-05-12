Pilgrim's Plight: Helicopter Ticket Scam in Kedarnath Unveiled

Authorities in Uttarakhand have registered a case against three ticketing agents and a helicopter-service company. The action follows a complaint from an Andhra Pradesh pilgrim who alleged overcharging and denial of helicopter tickets to Kedarnath.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikas Pundir, confirmed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against three individuals linked to travel agencies. The accused reportedly exploited the demand for chopper tickets to the Himalayan shrine by asking for additional payments.

The complainant, Penta Ratnakar, claimed an extra Rs 30,000 per person was demanded, apart from the standard package cost, and was sent to different accounts via PhonePe. Following the complaint, police filed the FIR under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)