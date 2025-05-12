Left Menu

Pilgrim's Plight: Helicopter Ticket Scam in Kedarnath Unveiled

A FIR has been filed against three ticketing agents and a helicopter service company after a pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh reported being overcharged and denied a chopper ticket for Kedarnath. The scam involved demands for extra money, totaling Rs 30,000 per person, paid via PhonePe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:45 IST
Pilgrim's Plight: Helicopter Ticket Scam in Kedarnath Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttarakhand have registered a case against three ticketing agents and a helicopter-service company. The action follows a complaint from an Andhra Pradesh pilgrim who alleged overcharging and denial of helicopter tickets to Kedarnath.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikas Pundir, confirmed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against three individuals linked to travel agencies. The accused reportedly exploited the demand for chopper tickets to the Himalayan shrine by asking for additional payments.

The complainant, Penta Ratnakar, claimed an extra Rs 30,000 per person was demanded, apart from the standard package cost, and was sent to different accounts via PhonePe. Following the complaint, police filed the FIR under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025