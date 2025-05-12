Hostage Release Amidst Ongoing Conflict in Gaza
The Red Cross facilitated the release of an Israeli-American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza. Despite this development, broader ceasefire or release agreements remain unachieved, with the potential for famine looming in the conflict-ravaged enclave.
The Red Cross announced it successfully mediated the release and transfer of a hostage from Hamas custody to Israeli authorities on Monday.
Hamas confirmed earlier it released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander as fighting subsided temporarily in Gaza. However, no progress was made on a broader ceasefire or further hostage releases.
Meanwhile, global hunger monitors warned of worsening famine conditions in the devastated Gaza enclave amid the continued conflict.
