Fire at Former Prime Minister's Residence Sparks Investigation
British police are investigating a fire at the former London home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Responders quickly extinguished the blaze, which damaged the property's entrance but resulted in no injuries. The fire is under investigation with police maintaining a presence at the scene.
British police have launched an investigation into a fire that erupted overnight at the London home where Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived prior to assuming office. Since July, Starmer has resided at Downing Street, renting out his family home situated in Kentish Town.
The London Fire Brigade reported that they were alerted to a minor fire at just after 1 am, with two engines dispatched and the situation under control within 30 minutes. Responding officers noted damage to the entrance but confirmed no injuries occurred.
The Metropolitan Police are conducting enquiries to understand the cause of the blaze. In the past, Starmer's residence has been a target for protestors, including a 2022 incident involving pro-Palestinian activists. Prime Minister's spokesperson Dave Pares expressed appreciation for the emergency services' swift action, but refrained from further comments due to the ongoing investigation.
