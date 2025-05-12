Hostage Release Amidst Unrest: The Hurdles for Peace in Gaza

Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American hostage, has finally been freed by Hamas, bringing a wave of cautious optimism amid rising tensions in Gaza. The Israeli military confirmed his safe return, though Alexander's condition reportedly remains critical after enduring 19 months in captivity.

The controversial release happened as fighting paused, allowing for the safe transfer of Alexander, who is said to be a goodwill gesture towards U.S. President Donald Trump. However, this does not indicate a broader ceasefire or resolution, as military operations continue, according to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

This pivotal development is seen as a potential gateway to negotiating the release of the remaining hostages, though hunger crises loom large over Gaza, with reports of impending famine. Meanwhile, debates intensify over Israel's strategic priorities and humanitarian aid efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)