Empowering Rural Artisans: KVIC’s Grand Drive Under ‘New Khadi of New India’ Vision

In a remarkable push towards realizing the vision of ‘New Khadi of New India’, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) organized a large-scale distribution programme under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana at the Kuvempu Kannada Auditorium, GKVK Campus, Bengaluru. Held on a vibrant Saturday morning, the event witnessed significant attendance from artisans, beneficiaries, government officials, and Khadi institution representatives.

Empowering Artisans Through Distribution of Livelihood Tools

The program was graced by Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as the Chief Guest. KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar led the distribution ceremony, providing a range of livelihood-supporting equipment to beneficiaries as part of the government's ongoing commitment to rural empowerment.

In an extensive distribution effort, the following equipment was provided to rural artisans:

190 sewing machines to women entrepreneurs

80 electric pottery wheels to traditional potters

20 automatic agarbatti manufacturing machines

50 footwear repairing toolkits

10 footwear manufacturing machines

200 bee-boxes with bee colonies to 20 beekeepers (via virtual distribution)

These initiatives targeted over 370 rural beneficiaries, underscoring KVIC’s mission of catalyzing skill-based employment and entrepreneurship in underserved regions.

Khadi: From Symbol of Self-Reliance to Engine of Economic Change

In her address, Ms. Shobha Karandlaje applauded KVIC’s progressive role under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that Khadi and Village Industries have undergone a transformative evolution over the past 11 years. She emphasized that Khadi, once a mere symbol of self-reliance, has now become an emblem of indigenous pride and economic vitality.

She elaborated on how the ‘Vocal for Local’ mantra advocated by the Prime Minister has reached far corners of the country, encouraging people to embrace locally-made products. “The 550 toolkits, Bee boxes, electric pottery wheels, sewing machines, and other equipment distributed today will strengthen self-reliance and foster dignity among rural craftsmen and women,” she noted.

The Minister also called on the citizens of Karnataka to seize opportunities under KVIC’s schemes and align themselves with the Viksit Bharat Mission, aimed at making India a developed nation by empowering its rural backbone.

Outstanding Growth in Khadi and Village Industries

KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar highlighted the impressive strides made by the commission. He shared data indicating the total production of Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) in FY 2024-25 reached ₹1,16,599 crore, while sales soared to ₹1,70,551 crore, creating employment for 1.94 crore individuals.

Focusing on the Khadi sector, production stood at ₹3,783 crore with sales of ₹7,145 crore, generating jobs for over 5 lakh individuals. “In the last 11 years, Khadi production has increased 4-fold, sales 5-fold, and employment has surged by 49%. These numbers reflect the sector's transformation into a national movement,” he stated.

Karnataka’s Contribution and Progress

Shedding light on Karnataka’s regional impact, Shri Kumar detailed that:

Khadi production in Karnataka reached ₹480 crore

Village industry production touched ₹13.50 crore

Employment was generated for 22,468 individuals in the state

Under the Market Development Assistance (MMDA), ₹39.50 crore was distributed to 74 institutions. Another ₹8.68 crore was released to 85 institutions under the Interest Subsidy Eligibility Certificate (ISEC) scheme, while ₹1.64 crore benefited 182 artisans under the Work Shed Scheme.

Additional tools distributed under the Village Industries category in Karnataka include:

800 Bee boxes

600 electric pottery wheels

120 leather toolkits

40 agarbatti machines

20 waste wood and turn wood machines

270 service industry toolkits

Under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Karnataka has seen the establishment of 48,506 new enterprises from 2008-09 to 2024-25, with ₹1,364 crore disbursed as margin money subsidy. These units have collectively created employment for 4,81,559 people in the state.

A Vision Materializing on the Ground

The event concluded with strong participation from rural entrepreneurs, Khadi institution representatives, and government officials, reaffirming KVIC’s grassroots impact. The robust distribution drive and inspiring speeches painted a vivid picture of rural empowerment, economic upliftment, and national pride, perfectly aligning with the government’s broader development agenda.

As India marches toward becoming a self-reliant and developed economy, initiatives like the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana and PMEGP are not just changing livelihoods—they are reshaping the rural economic landscape one artisan at a time.