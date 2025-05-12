EU Scrutinizes US-UK Trade Deal: Implications for EU and Global Trade

The European Commission is conducting a thorough analysis of the trade deal reached between the United States and Britain to understand its implications for the European Union and global trade dynamics, as stated by European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Monday. The agreement includes reductions in tariffs on goods such as cars and steel, with both nations reaping improved access to agricultural markets.

Dombrovskis emphasized that the EU is scrutinizing the deal's content to determine any potential impacts on EU interests and the broader global trade environment. Concurrently, the EU is in negotiations with the US to establish its own trade arrangement, aiming to replace existing broad tariffs, including 25% duties on steel, aluminium, and cars.

The US has set a 90-day window, concluding on July 8, to finalize an agreement. Meanwhile, EU goods face a 10% tariff, with higher rates on specific items, like steel. Dombrovskis reiterated the EU's preference to resolve issues through negotiation during this period but noted the readiness to impose countermeasures if discussions do not yield favorable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)