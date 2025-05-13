Left Menu

Drone Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border

Suspected drones were sighted along the International Border in Jammu and Punjab, leading to tensions and precautionary blackouts in certain areas. Despite the situation being under control, recent drone activity undermines the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, emphasizing ongoing border hostilities.

Drone Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border
  • Country:
  • India

Suspected drones were observed along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu, and the armed forces successfully downed a surveillance drone in Punjab's Jalandhar district, signaling fresh tensions between India and Pakistan.

The sighting of the drones came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address post-Operation Sindoor and the DGMO meet of both nations. The Army has assured the situation remains calm and under control, with no enemy drones currently reported.

Despite claims of control, precautionary measures including blackouts in Jammu regions signaled the underlying tensions. Recent drone sightings have thrown the February 2021 ceasefire between the nations into question, with violations continuing along the 740-km-long LoC.

