Teacher Accused of Assaulting Silent Student: Father Finds Evidence

In a disturbing case from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh Police have filed charges against a teacher alleged to have assaulted a mute student. The incident came to light when the student's father viewed footage from a surveillance camera.

The father, a resident of Sector 47, approached Sector 49 police after he discovered the video showing evidence of the teacher's misconduct. The video allegedly captured Shubham Saxena, the teacher, physically abusing the 20-year-old.

Saxena had been employed for two years to assist the student, who is unable to speak, with his daily life skills. The police are conducting an investigation based on the complaint filed.

