Teacher Accused of Assaulting Silent Student: Father Finds Evidence

A teacher in Gautam Buddha Nagar has been accused of assaulting a 20-year-old mute student. The student's father discovered the alleged incident through video footage and reported it to Sector 49 police. The teacher, Shubham Saxena, was hired to teach the student daily living skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh Police have filed charges against a teacher alleged to have assaulted a mute student. The incident came to light when the student's father viewed footage from a surveillance camera.

The father, a resident of Sector 47, approached Sector 49 police after he discovered the video showing evidence of the teacher's misconduct. The video allegedly captured Shubham Saxena, the teacher, physically abusing the 20-year-old.

Saxena had been employed for two years to assist the student, who is unable to speak, with his daily life skills. The police are conducting an investigation based on the complaint filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

