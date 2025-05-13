Left Menu

Global Markets Rally as U.S.-China Ease Trade War Tensions

Stock markets surged as the U.S. and China temporarily reduced tariffs, easing trade war tensions. The agreement pauses steep tariffs for 90 days, leading to market optimism but leaving underlying issues unresolved. The move is seen as a needed reprieve, yet long-term challenges persist in U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:48 IST
Global Markets Rally as U.S.-China Ease Trade War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a significant surge on Monday following the announcement that the U.S. and China would temporarily reduce steep tariffs for a 90-day period. The move, which taps the brakes on the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies, provided a sense of relief amid fears of a looming global recession.

Financial markets reacted positively to the announcement. Investors welcomed the news, resulting in appreciable gains on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 reaching its highest level since March and the Nasdaq Composite also hitting a peak since February. Despite the temporary nature of the truce, questions remain about the resolution of underlying trade issues.

While applauding this development, businesses and economic analysts have urged further clarity and long-term solutions. The reduction in tariffs is seen by some experts, including Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as a temporary retreat by the U.S. without a comprehensive long-term plan. Future negotiations are anticipated, underscoring the complexity of U.S.-China trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025