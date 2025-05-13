Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Towards Ukraine Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with European counterparts to strategize a ceasefire in Ukraine. The State Department confirmed the discussions on Monday.

The meeting included Britain's and France's foreign ministers, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, emphasizing the collaborative international approach towards resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Also present in the discussions were Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and his counterparts from Germany and Poland. These talks underscore the continued international efforts to bring about peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)