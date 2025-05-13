Arson Arrest Tied to Fires Near PM's Former Home

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an arson investigation involving three fires, including one at a property associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The fire in Kentish Town, Camden, was reported on Monday morning.

The arrest happened in the early hours of Tuesday. Authorities are examining whether a car fire in the same district on May 8 and a blaze at a nearby property on May 11 are linked to Monday's fire.

The suspect, apprehended on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remains in custody. London's Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command is spearheading the investigation due to the property's association with a high-profile individual.

