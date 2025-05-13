Kerala Demands Release of Withheld Funds: Legal and Protest Actions Planned

The Kerala government announced on Tuesday its intention to pursue both legal and protest initiatives in an effort to secure over Rs 1,500 crore believed to be withheld by the Centre. These funds, tied to centrally sponsored schemes, have allegedly been delayed due to Kerala's non-signature on the PM SHRI scheme memorandum.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed plans for collaboration with Tamil Nadu, accusing the central government of biased practices. Discussions between Kerala and Tamil Nadu highlight a united push for their financial rights, with Sivankutty emphasizing coordinated efforts.

Sivankutty mentioned a Supreme Court ruling indicating no legal compulsion for states to implement the National Education Policy, paving the way for Kerala to possibly take legal action. Efforts to recover the funds include meetings with the Union Education Minister and written communications to the Centre, yet the state has received no favorable response, prompting possible legal and protest actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)