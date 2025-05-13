Minister Kubayi Orders Urgent Security Reinforcement in Courts After Melmoth Shooting

In the wake of a deadly shooting incident at the Melmoth Court in KwaZulu-Natal, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has issued a strong call for the immediate enhancement of security protocols across all South African court facilities. This marks the second shooting to occur within a court precinct in just two months, raising significant concern over the safety of court staff, officials, and the general public.

Fatal Incident Sparks Emergency Response

According to preliminary reports, the fatal incident took place when an accused person in custody allegedly managed to gain control of a court orderly’s firearm inside the Melmoth Court premises. In an act of swift and decisive intervention, a second court orderly responded with remarkable composure, discharging his own service weapon and fatally wounding the armed accused before any additional harm could be inflicted.

The accused was declared dead on the scene. While the specific identity of the deceased and the detailed timeline of the events remain under investigation, initial accounts suggest that the immediate action of the second orderly may have prevented a much larger tragedy. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has commended the officer’s professionalism and quick judgment under pressure.

Minister Demands Security Overhaul

In response to the incident, Minister Kubayi has called for an urgent briefing with senior officials and security personnel. She emphasized the critical need to reinforce security infrastructure and tighten procedures within all court environments. This includes enhanced screening measures, stricter access control to weapons and security equipment, and increased training for officers stationed at judicial facilities.

“The safety of every individual operating within our justice system—from magistrates and clerks to accused persons and the public—must be guaranteed. We cannot allow our courts, which symbolize the rule of law, to become arenas of violence,” the Minister stated.

Coordinated Investigations Underway

Law enforcement agencies, together with internal investigators from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, have launched comprehensive inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. These investigations aim not only to uncover how the accused gained access to the firearm but also to identify any lapses in protocol that may have contributed to the event.

The department has committed to full transparency throughout the investigation process and has vowed to implement all necessary reforms to prevent future occurrences.

Court Operations Uninterrupted

Despite the severity of the situation, the Melmoth Regional Court continued its scheduled operations without disruption. Court officials demonstrated resilience and dedication to their duties, reinforcing public confidence in the stability and endurance of South Africa’s judicial institutions.

The department acknowledged the emotional toll such incidents can have on court personnel and confirmed that support services, including counseling, would be made available to those affected.

Broader Implications for National Court Security

The incident has sparked renewed discussions about the broader state of security in South African courts, particularly in high-risk and rural jurisdictions. Minister Kubayi indicated that a nationwide assessment of security protocols will be conducted and that recommendations for long-term improvements will be tabled at the next departmental oversight committee meeting.

“We must act swiftly and decisively,” the Minister said. “This is not just about reacting to a tragedy—it’s about preempting the next one. Strengthening our court security systems is non-negotiable if we are to preserve the dignity and safety of our justice processes.”

As the investigations proceed, the department has reassured the public that it remains committed to ensuring that justice is not only done but is seen to be done in a safe and secure environment.