Shocking Discovery: Missing Girl Found Pregnant, Suspect Arrested

A 14-year-old girl from Bulandshahr district, missing since April, has been found pregnant. A 25-year-old man named Bhura has been arrested and charged with rape and other offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case was initially registered as a kidnapping.

  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her village in the Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr district has been found, with reports confirming her pregnancy. Law enforcement confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man named Bhura in connection to the case.

According to Station House Officer Ramphal Singh, the girl's disappearance was initially reported in April, prompting the police to register a kidnapping case on April 20 following a complaint by her father. After a diligent investigation, police located the girl and on May 8, apprehended the suspect.

A subsequent medical examination revealed that the adolescent was pregnant, leading to additional charges, including rape, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused, Bhura, has been remanded in custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

