Potential F-35 Fighter Jet Deal Between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia Under Discussion

In a significant development, the United States and Saudi Arabia have been engaged in discussions about the latter's potential acquisition of Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets, sources informed Reuters. This deal, of strategic importance, faces potential challenges as the U.S. has commitments to maintain Israel's qualitative military edge in the region.

One source, speaking anonymously, pointed out that the competitive balance with Israel was a key element of discussions. Israel has been operating F-35s for nearly a decade, while Gulf nations aspire to upgrade their defense capabilities with this advanced stealth aircraft.

Coinciding with President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh, the United States is reportedly prepared to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package exceeding $100 billion, underlining the depth of ongoing defense cooperation between the two nations.

