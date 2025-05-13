Punjab's Hooch Tragedy Sparks Controversy and Outrage

In a devastating turn of events, at least 21 individuals lost their lives and 10 others were hospitalized after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Amritsar district. Authorities have moved swiftly, apprehending around ten individuals, including the supposed mastermind behind the fatal illicit brew.

The tragedy has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing his administration of failing to tackle the liquor mafia. The incident raises questions about the efficacy of the state's anti-drug initiatives.

Methanol, a toxic industrial chemical, was found in the illicit alcohol, procured online and distributed locally. The state's government has promised rigorous action against the culprits while deploying medical teams to affected areas, ensuring no further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)