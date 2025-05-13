Justice at Last: Overturned Conviction After Decades of Injustice

In a landmark decision, Peter Sullivan's 1987 murder conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in London, citing newly available DNA evidence that excluded him as the perpetrator. Sullivan, who had spent 38 years in prison, was visibly emotional as his name was finally cleared.

Attorney Sarah Myatt described Sullivan as the longest-serving victim of wrongful conviction in the UK, confirming no bitterness from her client, who was eager to reunite with family. The new evidence, affirming Sullivan's innocence, came to light as the Criminal Cases Review Commission revisited his case.

Sindall, a young florist, was brutally murdered in 1986. The original forensic science fell short, but recent advancements revealed Sullivan's non-involvement, prompting renewed investigation to find the real perpetrator. This case underscores the flaws within the justice system and the quest for ultimate vindication.

