Fake Currency Bust: Police Nab Duo With Counterfeit Notes in Indore

Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, arrested Prathamesh Yevatkar and Deepak Kaushal, seizing counterfeit currency worth Rs 40 lakh. The duo targeted social media users by offering fake notes in exchange for genuine currency. The investigation seeks to uncover how many notes were distributed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:45 IST
Indore police apprehended two individuals on Tuesday with counterfeit currency, face value Rs 40 lakh, in their possession, according to an official statement.

The suspects, Prathamesh Yevatkar, 22, from Maharashtra, and Deepak Kaushal, 28, from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, were identified by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra in a press briefing. Besides the fake currency, Rs 8,000 in genuine notes were also recovered.

Mishra revealed that the accused lured victims over social media, promising Rs 4 lakh in fake notes for Rs 1 lakh of genuine currency. The counterfeit notes, featuring Mahatma Gandhi's image, were convincingly designed with 'Manoranjan Bank of India' and 'Full of Fun'. An investigation is underway to determine the scale at which these notes were circulated.

