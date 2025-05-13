Diplomatic Deception: Swedish Diplomat Detained Over Espionage Suspicions
A Swedish diplomat has been detained by the country's security service on espionage suspicions. Following a recent operation in Stockholm, links are being explored between the diplomat and the resignation of Sweden's national security adviser. With limited information disclosed, investigations continue amid increasing security concerns.
A Swedish diplomat has been arrested by the nation's security service on suspicions of espionage, as reported by public television network SVT. The person was taken into custody following a security operation conducted in the Stockholm area.
SAPO, Sweden's security agency, has confirmed that an investigation is underway but has not disclosed further details, citing confidentiality reasons. There are indications of a possible link between the detainee and the recent resignation of the government's national security adviser.
SAPO has expressed concerns over threats from foreign entities and hybrid activities. The Swedish government, informed of the operation, maintains that the investigation is in its early stages. The detained individual's lawyer has withheld further comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
