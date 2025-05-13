Left Menu

South Asia's Tense Truce: Echoes of Conflict Between Nuclear Neighbors

Amid a fragile ceasefire, tensions persist between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan following their worst conflict in nearly three decades. India targets alleged terrorist bases in Pakistan, while Islamabad vows to retaliate against any aggression. Diplomatic efforts, notably by the U.S., have been instrumental in sparking the ongoing truce.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to a ceasefire agreement with India on Tuesday, emphasizing its intention to respond decisively to any new acts of aggression by New Delhi. The announcement follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning of targeting "terrorist hideouts" in Pakistan if further attacks on India occur.

The renewed hostility comes after a severe flare-up last week, with both nations launching missiles and drones targeting each other's military establishments following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. According to Islamabad, the strikes from India were civilian-targeted, rejecting accusations of orchestrating the Kashmir attack.

A temporary ceasefire was brokered on Saturday following diplomatic pressures, particularly from the United States. Relations remain strained, with India expelling a Pakistani official and reducing embassy staff, while Modi reiterated his readiness to counter cross-border terrorism decisively.

