Left Menu

Small Businesses Challenge Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs in Court

Five American small businesses have petitioned a U.S. court to block President Trump's tariffs, arguing misuse of his powers by declaring a national emergency for tariff imposition. The court's decision could impact future executive actions and has sparked significant discourse over presidential authority in trade matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:25 IST
Small Businesses Challenge Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, five American small businesses sought judicial intervention to stop President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs. They contended that Trump exceeded his authority by declaring a national emergency to levy sweeping taxes on imports without congressional approval.

Attorney Jeffrey Schwab, representing the plaintiffs in the U.S. Court of International Trade, argued that the move marked an unprecedented expansion of executive power, allowing tariffs 'at any rate, at any time.' This lawsuit, filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of businesses importing goods from affected nations, poses a significant legal challenge.

The case questions the compatibility of the tariffs with the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that permits presidential actions against extraordinary threats. The court's ruling could set a precedent for defining the limits of executive authority in trade and effectively shape future U.S. economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025