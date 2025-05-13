Historical U.S.-Saudi Arms Deal: Largest Defense Pact Ever Signed
In an unprecedented move, the United States has solidified its defense ties with Saudi Arabia through a $142 billion arms package, characterized as the most extensive defense cooperation agreement in American history, according to a White House release.
This landmark deal, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh, involves collaborations with over a dozen U.S. defense giants, targeting advancements in air and missile defense, maritime security, and military communications.
Though the specifics remain unconfirmed, sources indicate potential sales of C-130 transport aircraft and radars. As defense firms anticipate significant contracts, questions loom over Saudi Arabia's interest in the sophisticated F-35 jets, considering Israel's existing qualitative military edge in the region.
