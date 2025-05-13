Left Menu

Historical U.S.-Saudi Arms Deal: Largest Defense Pact Ever Signed

The United States and Saudi Arabia finalized a historic arms deal valued at $142 billion, marking the largest defense cooperation agreement in U.S. history. Signed during President Trump's visit to Riyadh, the agreement strengthens partnerships with multiple U.S. defense companies across significant sectors, including air and missile defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:14 IST
In an unprecedented move, the United States has solidified its defense ties with Saudi Arabia through a $142 billion arms package, characterized as the most extensive defense cooperation agreement in American history, according to a White House release.

This landmark deal, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh, involves collaborations with over a dozen U.S. defense giants, targeting advancements in air and missile defense, maritime security, and military communications.

Though the specifics remain unconfirmed, sources indicate potential sales of C-130 transport aircraft and radars. As defense firms anticipate significant contracts, questions loom over Saudi Arabia's interest in the sophisticated F-35 jets, considering Israel's existing qualitative military edge in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

