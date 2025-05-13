Tantric Tale Turns Tragic: Mother Arrested for Son's Death

In a tragic turn of events, a mother has been arrested after she threw her two-year-old son into a canal, having been convinced by a tantrik that the boy was a 'jinn'.

Police officials recovered the child's body from the Agra Canal with the help of divers and handed it over to the father after a postmortem examination. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

The accused mother, Megha, and the tantrik, Mita Bhatia, were produced in court and are now in judicial custody. An FIR was lodged at the BPTP Police Station, highlighting the dangerous influence of superstitious beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)