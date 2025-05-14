Corruption Unveiled: Bribery Scandal and Illegal Firearm Possession in Telangana

A Telangana deputy superintendent was apprehended by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on allegations of bribery and illegal firearm possession, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

During a search led by the ACB, 21 bullets and 69 empty shells were discovered at the officer's residence. This move followed a demand for bribery, which reportedly amounted to Rs 25 lakh but was negotiated down to Rs 16 lakh, as explained in an ACB release.

Involved in the case were two police personnel from Suryapet town, including the local police station inspector. Their alleged scheme centered around a promise to issue a notice rather than arresting a complainant, allowing the latter to operate his scanning center without disruption.

