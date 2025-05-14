Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Pakistan Declares Indian Official Persona Non Grata

Pakistan declares an Indian High Commission staffer persona non grata over activities deemed incompatible with their status, amid growing diplomatic tensions. The official must leave within 24 hours, following India's similar expulsion of a Pakistani diplomat for alleged espionage, highlighting deteriorating relations between the neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions, Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission persona non grata, citing activities incompatible with their diplomatic privileges.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement confirmed that the official must exit Pakistan within 24 hours. This response comes in the wake of India's expulsion of a Pakistani diplomat over similar allegations.

The latest diplomatic fallout between the nuclear-armed neighbors underscores deteriorating relations amid a recent military skirmish, as each nation accuses the other of unwarranted activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

