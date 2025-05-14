Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Pakistan Declares Indian Official Persona Non Grata

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions, Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission persona non grata, citing activities incompatible with their diplomatic privileges.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement confirmed that the official must exit Pakistan within 24 hours. This response comes in the wake of India's expulsion of a Pakistani diplomat over similar allegations.

The latest diplomatic fallout between the nuclear-armed neighbors underscores deteriorating relations amid a recent military skirmish, as each nation accuses the other of unwarranted activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)