UN Aid Chief Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan for Gaza
United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher criticized Israel's aid distribution plan in Gaza, describing it as a distraction from violence. He informed the U.N. Security Council that Gaza has had no access to essential supplies for over 10 weeks, accusing Israel of prioritizing depopulation over civilian lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:58 IST
Speaking to the U.N. Security Council, Fletcher emphasized that the Gaza Strip has been devoid of essential supplies such as food, medicine, water, and tents for over ten weeks.
Fletcher asserted the presence of effective systems ensuring that aid reaches civilians, not militant groups like Hamas, while accusing Israel of impeding aid and favoring the depopulation of Gaza over protecting civilian lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
