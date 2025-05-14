UN Aid Chief Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan for Gaza

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has denounced an Israeli aid distribution plan for Gaza, labeling it a 'cynical sideshow' and a 'deliberate distraction' from ongoing violence and displacement issues.

Speaking to the U.N. Security Council, Fletcher emphasized that the Gaza Strip has been devoid of essential supplies such as food, medicine, water, and tents for over ten weeks.

Fletcher asserted the presence of effective systems ensuring that aid reaches civilians, not militant groups like Hamas, while accusing Israel of impeding aid and favoring the depopulation of Gaza over protecting civilian lives.

