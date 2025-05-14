Left Menu

UN Aid Chief Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan for Gaza

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher criticized Israel's aid distribution plan in Gaza, describing it as a distraction from violence. He informed the U.N. Security Council that Gaza has had no access to essential supplies for over 10 weeks, accusing Israel of prioritizing depopulation over civilian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:58 IST
UN Aid Chief Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan for Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has denounced an Israeli aid distribution plan for Gaza, labeling it a 'cynical sideshow' and a 'deliberate distraction' from ongoing violence and displacement issues.

Speaking to the U.N. Security Council, Fletcher emphasized that the Gaza Strip has been devoid of essential supplies such as food, medicine, water, and tents for over ten weeks.

Fletcher asserted the presence of effective systems ensuring that aid reaches civilians, not militant groups like Hamas, while accusing Israel of impeding aid and favoring the depopulation of Gaza over protecting civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

Sustainability vs surveillance: Blockchain’s double-edged role in agriculture

Future of AI in cardiovascular disease detection: New frontiers and challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025