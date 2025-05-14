Left Menu

Cuba's Counterterrorism Cooperation Under Scrutiny

The U.S. State Department has reinstated Cuba on its list of countries not fully cooperating with counterterrorism efforts, citing the presence of fugitives. Cuban officials, however, dispute the claim. This decision marks a reversal from the Biden administration's previous stance and reflects ongoing policy tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 07:36 IST
Cuba's Counterterrorism Cooperation Under Scrutiny
The United States Department of State has once again placed Cuba on its list of countries not fully cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts. The announcement cited the presence of at least 11 U.S. fugitives residing in Cuba, some facing terrorism-related charges. The Cuban government has reportedly refused to discuss returning these individuals to face justice in the U.S.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sharply criticized the decision, accusing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of basing the decision on falsehoods. Rodriguez stated on the platform X that internal U.S. agencies had provided evidence contradicting this move in 2024. The conflict underscores the persistent intricacies in U.S.-Cuba relations.

Previously, under the Biden administration, Cuba was removed from this list due to renewed law enforcement collaboration. However, this listing is different from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, from which Cuba was also once removed and then re-added by President Trump. Alongside Cuba, countries such as North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela were also re-certified for non-cooperation.

