China Advocates Peace Between Pakistan and India

China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Pakistan's Ambassador Khalil Hashmi to discuss ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India. China expressed its support for a long-term ceasefire and is willing to play a constructive role to facilitate peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 07:42 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong engaged in talks with Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, on Tuesday. The discussions focused on the escalating tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Sun Weidong highlighted China's continued support for a lasting peace between Pakistan and India, as stated on Wednesday by the ministry. This comes amid ongoing challenges in the South Asian region, where China is keen to maintain stability.

China reiterated its willingness to play an active and constructive role in achieving a comprehensive ceasefire between the two neighboring countries, signaling its commitment to fostering tranquility and cooperation in the disputed area.

