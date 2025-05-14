From Amravati to Apex Court: Justice Bhushan Gavai's Inspiring Journey
Justice Bhushan Gavai, set to take oath as Chief Justice of India, has gained recognition through relentless hard work. His mother expresses pride in his achievements and dedication to societal service. Gavai's journey from humble beginnings underscores his determination, compassion, and commitment to justice and social work.
- Country:
- India
Justice Bhushan Gavai's appointment as the Chief Justice of India marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. A native of Amravati, Gavai's dedication to serving the underprivileged resonates with the principles instilled by his late father, former Governor R S Gavai.
His mother, Kamaltai Gavai, beams with pride, recounting his relentless hard work. From a modest educational background in Amravati, Gavai's rise to the nation's highest judicial position reflects his unwavering commitment to justice and societal welfare.
As Justice Gavai prepares to succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna, family and locals express confidence in his leadership. Sister Kirti Arjun, praises his empathy and intellect, foreseeing him as a torchbearer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy. The Gavai family celebrates not just a personal triumph but a moment of pride for Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Man Arrested
Cracking Down on Child Marriage in Maharashtra
Transforming Maharashtra: Avaada Group's Green Energy Leap
Government will give jobs to kin of Maharashtra residents killed in Pahalgam attack: Fadnavis after cabinet meeting.
Loan Scam Unveiled: Maharashtra Minister Accused in Farmer Fraud Case