From Amravati to Apex Court: Justice Bhushan Gavai's Inspiring Journey

Justice Bhushan Gavai's appointment as the Chief Justice of India marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. A native of Amravati, Gavai's dedication to serving the underprivileged resonates with the principles instilled by his late father, former Governor R S Gavai.

His mother, Kamaltai Gavai, beams with pride, recounting his relentless hard work. From a modest educational background in Amravati, Gavai's rise to the nation's highest judicial position reflects his unwavering commitment to justice and societal welfare.

As Justice Gavai prepares to succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna, family and locals express confidence in his leadership. Sister Kirti Arjun, praises his empathy and intellect, foreseeing him as a torchbearer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy. The Gavai family celebrates not just a personal triumph but a moment of pride for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)