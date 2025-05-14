Wisconsin Judge's Indictment Sparks Immigration Policy Clash

The legal spotlight is on Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, who has been indicted on charges of assisting an individual unlawfully present in the U.S. to avoid immigration authorities. The charges intensify the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies and local judicial autonomy.

The indictment follows a grand jury decision, marking a significant escalation in the federal government's efforts to enforce immigration laws more stringently. According to prosecutors, Judge Dugan allegedly helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz bypass U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents waiting at the courthouse by escorting him through a secure exit. Flores-Ruiz was facing domestic abuse charges in Dugan's courtroom.

This case mirrors another high-profile case involving a Massachusetts judge, dismissed after accusations of aiding an immigrant's courthouse escape. If convicted on all counts, Judge Dugan could face up to six years in prison. The state Supreme Court has suspended her to preserve public trust in the judiciary as a reserve judge takes her place.

