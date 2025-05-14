Missile Launch from Yemen Coincides with Diplomatic Ceasefire

The Israeli military has confirmed that a missile was launched from Yemen aimed at Israeli territory. The incident coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf region.

During his visit, President Trump announced a significant diplomatic development, a ceasefire agreement with Yemen's Houthi rebels. This agreement aims to prevent further attacks on U.S. naval vessels.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, highlighting the ongoing complexities faced in achieving peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)