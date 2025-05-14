Left Menu

Daring Robbery Foiled: Father-Daughter Duo Survives Attack

A jewelry store owner and his daughter in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, were attacked by two masked robbers. The daughter was shot in the leg, and the father was assaulted. The robbers fled empty-handed after nearby residents intervened. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to track the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, a jewelry shop owner and his daughter endured a violent robbery attempt by two masked assailants.

The daughter was wounded by a shot to her leg, while her father was struck on the head. Despite the assault, the robbers escaped without taking any valuables, having been interrupted by locals.

Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to determine the identity of the attackers as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

