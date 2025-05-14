Left Menu

German Inflation Declines to 2.2% in April

Germany's inflation rate decreased to 2.2% in April, according to the country's federal statistics office. This figure confirms preliminary reports and marks a slight easing from March's 2.3% rate as measured against other EU nations.

Germany's inflation rate saw a decrease in April, dropping to 2.2% as reported by the federal statistics office. This confirms preliminary data released earlier this month.

In March, German consumer prices, when adjusted to align with other European Union countries, saw a year-on-year increase of 2.3%.

This recent data reflects a marginal cooling in inflation trends, providing a clearer picture of the country's economic environment.

