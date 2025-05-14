India Blocks Accounts: A Bold Legal Move
The X accounts of Global Times and Xinhua have been withheld in India due to a legal request. The Ministry of Electronics and IT has not yet responded to inquiries about this matter.
In a significant development, India has withheld the X accounts of Global Times and Xinhua following a legal request.
This move highlights increasing digital scrutiny and geopolitical tension.
Efforts to reach the Ministry of Electronics and IT for a statement were unsuccessful, with no immediate response to the inquiry made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
