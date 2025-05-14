Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Unfolds: Man Beaten to Death in Delhi

A 40-year-old man named Pintu was allegedly beaten to death by two individuals in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area following an argument. The incident led to his death at DDU Hospital. Police have apprehended two suspects based on eyewitness accounts and are conducting further investigations.

In a tragic turn of events, a 40-year-old man identified as Pintu was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. The incident occurred following an argument between Pintu and two individuals, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Pintu was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital at approximately 9:45 pm Tuesday, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate Pintu was involved in a quarrel with the two suspects who brutally attacked him.

The police have successfully apprehended two suspects thanks to eyewitness accounts and local inputs. Senior officers visited the hospital and the crime scene, after which a legal case was registered. Investigations are ongoing, and police teams have been established to apprehend the alleged perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

