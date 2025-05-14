Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Gopniya Sainik's Untimely Demise in Sukma

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a 'Gopniya Sainik' allegedly committed suicide using a service rifle. The deceased, identified as Sodhi Somda, was part of a police initiative to gather intelligence and assist in anti-Naxal operations. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:58 IST
Tragic Loss: Gopniya Sainik's Untimely Demise in Sukma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district on Wednesday as a 'Gopniya Sainik,' or secret trooper, allegedly took his own life at a police camp. Officials reported that the deceased, identified as Sodhi Somda, was part of an initiative recruiting local youth for intelligence gathering and support in anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am at Bhandaripara police camp. Preliminary information suggests that Somda used a service rifle belonging to a policeman to end his life. Despite efforts to save him, doctors at the district hospital in Sukma declared him dead upon arrival, a senior official stated.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind this extreme action and an investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about the mental well-being of individuals working in high-stress environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

