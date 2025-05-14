Left Menu

Migrant Worker Deaths in Saudi Arabia: A Growing Concern

A recent report by Human Rights Watch and FairSquare has brought attention to the preventable deaths of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia. The reports highlight accidents and work-related illnesses, exacerbated by inadequate investigations and lack of compensation. This issue is linked to Saudi Arabia's ambitious projects, including hosting the 2034 men's soccer World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:40 IST
Migrant Worker Deaths in Saudi Arabia: A Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A shocking report by Human Rights Watch and FairSquare reveals that migrant workers from countries like India, Bangladesh, and Nepal have suffered preventable deaths in Saudi Arabia due to workplace accidents. These incidents include electrocution, falls from heights, and road accidents, with allegations of misreporting by Saudi authorities to evade compensation claims.

The advocacy groups' findings come amid Saudi Arabia's massive infrastructure projects, including preparations for the 2034 men's soccer World Cup. The rights groups warn that without improved labor protections, thousands more migrant worker fatalities are likely, accusing authorities of failing to investigate and reporting such deaths accurately.

Calls for action are mounting, with Human Rights Watch urging Saudi Arabia and FIFA to ensure basic labor rights. In contrast, a letter from FIFA defends the decision to host the World Cup there, citing Saudi commitments to worker welfare and labor protections. However, there's skepticism about the effectiveness of these measures, as past experiences in the Gulf region suggest a pattern of labor abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025