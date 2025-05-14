Migrant Worker Deaths in Saudi Arabia: A Growing Concern

A shocking report by Human Rights Watch and FairSquare reveals that migrant workers from countries like India, Bangladesh, and Nepal have suffered preventable deaths in Saudi Arabia due to workplace accidents. These incidents include electrocution, falls from heights, and road accidents, with allegations of misreporting by Saudi authorities to evade compensation claims.

The advocacy groups' findings come amid Saudi Arabia's massive infrastructure projects, including preparations for the 2034 men's soccer World Cup. The rights groups warn that without improved labor protections, thousands more migrant worker fatalities are likely, accusing authorities of failing to investigate and reporting such deaths accurately.

Calls for action are mounting, with Human Rights Watch urging Saudi Arabia and FIFA to ensure basic labor rights. In contrast, a letter from FIFA defends the decision to host the World Cup there, citing Saudi commitments to worker welfare and labor protections. However, there's skepticism about the effectiveness of these measures, as past experiences in the Gulf region suggest a pattern of labor abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)